AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Up 184.0% in March

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 184.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIE. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 114,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,770. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

