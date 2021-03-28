Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.35

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.35 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 22.33 ($0.29). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 21.75 ($0.28), with a volume of 124,182 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.