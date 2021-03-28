Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after buying an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after buying an additional 35,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.54 on Friday, hitting $227.26. 22,030,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,317,490. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $614.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.37.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.