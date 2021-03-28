Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

NYSE:AA opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $33.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,979,000 after buying an additional 1,030,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after buying an additional 1,753,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,987,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,104,000 after buying an additional 173,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,776,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after buying an additional 127,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,938,000 after buying an additional 1,235,600 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

