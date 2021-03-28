Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

ACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

