AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Ichor by 10.2% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $247,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,256,840. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Ichor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upgraded Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

