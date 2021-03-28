AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

APO stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -55.58, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $6,250,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.07.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

