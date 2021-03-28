AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 8.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 83,865 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ford Motor by 34.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 67,407 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 23.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 9.2% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE F opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. Ford Motor has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

