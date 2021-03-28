Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 4,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of ASEKY opened at $38.34 on Friday. Aisin Seiki has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aisin Seiki from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

