Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,696,000 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 5,670,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 215.7 days.

Shares of AICAF stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Air China has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

