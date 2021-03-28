Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $12,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.31. 487,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,177. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.17. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $72.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.