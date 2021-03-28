African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Short Interest Update

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the February 28th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

African Gold Group stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11. African Gold Group has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.28.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.78 price objective on shares of African Gold Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada gold project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

