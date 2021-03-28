Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Aflac by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Aflac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,726,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

