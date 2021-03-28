Aeron (ARNX) Market Cap Tops $168,978.56

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Aeron coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeron has a total market cap of $168,978.56 and approximately $108,757.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00048099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.83 or 0.00612693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024075 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

