Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Aegion worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aegion by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Aegion by 36.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 1,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 341,423 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Aegion Co. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Aegion news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,672.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

