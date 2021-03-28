Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,250.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,244,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock worth $270,723,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $213.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 339.05, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.33. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.52.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.