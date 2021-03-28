Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.