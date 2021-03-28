Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,162,000 after buying an additional 1,279,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,688 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after purchasing an additional 970,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 195.5% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,201,000 after purchasing an additional 529,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE D opened at $75.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,789.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.