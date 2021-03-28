Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $337,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.