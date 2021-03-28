Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIAC stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.26.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

