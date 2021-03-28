Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth about $52,163,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,232,000 after buying an additional 40,157 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,523,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 57,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 34.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 57,513 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BATRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

