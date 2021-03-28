Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $71.26 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average is $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.