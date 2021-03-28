Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Raised to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $96.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $84.00.
AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research reissued a sell rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.39.
Shares of AMD opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $99.23.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,317,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
