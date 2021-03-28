Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Raised to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $96.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $84.00.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research reissued a sell rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.39.

Shares of AMD opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,317,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

