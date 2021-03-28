Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adient in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of Adient by 5,960.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 983,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADNT opened at $41.83 on Friday. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

