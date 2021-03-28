Adecoagro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,535 call options on the company. This is an increase of 7,215% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 1,089.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,138,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,033 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,561,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 616,203 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth about $1,908,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 92,273 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 90,028 shares during the period. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Adecoagro stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.15 million, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $233.38 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

