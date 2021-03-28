Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $300.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.68.

NYSE ACN opened at $280.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a twelve month low of $148.28 and a twelve month high of $281.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.88 and a 200 day moving average of $245.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,482 shares of company stock worth $7,946,569. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,758,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

