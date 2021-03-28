Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $302.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $292.00 to $302.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.68.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $280.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.88 and a 200-day moving average of $245.96. Accenture has a 1-year low of $148.28 and a 1-year high of $281.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders have sold 31,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,569 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 64.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Accenture by 9.9% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 8.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 19.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $2,059,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

