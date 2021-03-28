Acadian Timber Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

ADN traded up C$0.41 on Friday, reaching C$19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,310. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$12.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.48.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADN has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lowered Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CSFB cut shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Acadian Timber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.25.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

