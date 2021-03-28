AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.08

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 10516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABCL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $706,000.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

