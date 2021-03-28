AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $71.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABCL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

