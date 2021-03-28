AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ELUXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $57.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

