AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ELUXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $57.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20.
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
