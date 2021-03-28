AAX Token 1-Day Volume Tops $8,338.00 (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. AAX Token has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $8,338.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AAX Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AAX Token has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00048018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.48 or 0.00619641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00022963 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

