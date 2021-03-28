9,160 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,102,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,244,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 514,695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,965,000 after purchasing an additional 129,170 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,277,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after purchasing an additional 430,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,571,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEAK. KeyCorp cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of PEAK opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

