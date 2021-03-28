8X8 PROTOCOL One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.35 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $1.35 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000627 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001599 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.