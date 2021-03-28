8,673 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,708 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,803 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,402 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,269 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

