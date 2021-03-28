8,293 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 4,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $949,069.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,341,783.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 450,187 shares of company stock valued at $82,715,148. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $164.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.28. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.57.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

