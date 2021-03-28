826 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $194.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.96. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $121.15 and a 52-week high of $194.15.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

