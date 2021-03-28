80,000 Shares in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) Purchased by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTAQU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,788,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,519,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,725,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,665,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.45. 1,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,958. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $11.60.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

