$8.21 Billion in Sales Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will post sales of $8.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.26 billion and the lowest is $8.13 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $33.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.97 billion to $33.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $35.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.04 billion to $36.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Travelers Companies.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,852,632,000 after acquiring an additional 276,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.64. 1,121,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,238. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $161.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.