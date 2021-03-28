6,923 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,923 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

NYSE:TPH opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.