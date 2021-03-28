638,750 Shares in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) Bought by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 638,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000.

OTCMKTS:FTCVU traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 80,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,106. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

