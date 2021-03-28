63,440 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned 0.15% of Hudson Executive Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 387,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,631. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.76.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

