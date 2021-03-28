6,179 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,665,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. TD Securities raised their price target on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

