5,062 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $228,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $685,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 74.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 699,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after acquiring an additional 297,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $50.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.