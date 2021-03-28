456,250 Shares in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) Bought by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 456,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. III Capital Management bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $314,000.

TVACU traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.48. 1,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,412. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Valencia, California.

