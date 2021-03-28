43,643 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,124,000 after acquiring an additional 208,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,421,000 after purchasing an additional 400,008 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,025,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,140,000 after buying an additional 157,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

