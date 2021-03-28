41,036 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Bought by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,456 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FSKR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 289,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,508. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $20.37.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

