3,294 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $85.41 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $87.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.72.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

