25,407 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Acquired by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hologic by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,978 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Hologic by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Hologic by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Hologic by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.