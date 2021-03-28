24,000 Shares in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Acquired by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of BioHiTech Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in BioHiTech Global by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank E. Celli sold 29,774 shares of BioHiTech Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $67,884.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Celli sold 330,000 shares of BioHiTech Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BHTG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. BioHiTech Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

